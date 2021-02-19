Ayanda Borotho on being conflicted by her emotions

TV actress Ayanda Borotho has shared some light on the importance of doing the right thing even though it doesn't always make you feel good.

The actress dropped her pearls of wisdom on Instagram, where she explained that including emotions when it comes to doing the right thing can be quite misleading.

“Of late ... I've been really struggling with the concept of what's right and what feels good. I was conflicted. Our emotions can be so misleading. I actually had to go back to a chapter in my book to remind myself of what I know, but seems incredibly difficult to practise in this moment.

“What is right and what feels good are two very different things. I am reminded that what's right doesn't always feel good, but that doesn't make it wrong, it remains right. And what feels good isn't always necessarily right.”

Ayanda explained that the two were not mutually exclusive and neither do they exonerate each other.

“Here's what my heart knows for sure ... always choose to do right. Choose to do right even if it makes you feel like sh*t, even as your soul aches for revenge, even when you know you have the ace card because you have dirt on them, even if you know your power, even when it's the unpopular thing to do ... do right!”

The Isibaya actress then alluded to the age-old phrase, “two wrongs don't make a right”.

" ... the right thing can never be wrong even at the wrong time or circumstance. And even as the right thing is relative, the 'intention' to do right isn't.

“We can choose to do the wrong that makes us feel good in the moment but spend the rest of our lives trying to make it right. Do right, it never expires. Do it because the God of the universe will respond to exactly that. Karma has no menu, it serves us what we need and not what we want, what we deserve and not what we desire. It is a universal law.”