Rasta’s painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the internet in stitches!
Portrait enthusiast Lebani Sirenje, aka “Rasta”, has got tongues wagging yet again after his painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made its way onto the internet.
Known for botching portraits of famous people, dead or alive, Rasta proved again that his painting skills might need a bit of honing.
In his bid to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan on the news that they're expecting a second child, Rasta took to Twitter and shared snaps of the portraits he painted in honour of the royals.
I'm back online. Thanks to everyone who showed some love.😀🙏🏽— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) February 15, 2021
Congratulations to Meghan Duchess and Prince Harry on the expected 2nd born. 👶 pic.twitter.com/mpp20q1ZHB
While Rasta thought he nailed the portrait of the royal couple, social media users came at him for yet another botched job.
Here are some of the reactions:
Rasta my guy i think lets stick to dead people atleast they don't have to see this pic.twitter.com/sCpM8AeTI1— Skhokho (@skhokhoncube) February 16, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Your bravery is beyond comprehension Rasta.— Sabelo Nkomonde (@SabeloNkomonde1) February 15, 2021
That's actually why I like his work, his unwavering confidence— Sarah🇿🇦 (@SRTJones) February 15, 2021
Thats commendable in this age
The way you transformed that dress into a full winter jacket🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XP8pbgSPKt— JAZZMEE🇿🇦 (@DrK_Jazzmee) February 15, 2021
Please stick to painting our SA ancestors, not the Royals from other countries, you're embarrassing us😂— Lil'Mõmmà (@LLCoolHun) February 15, 2021
One of these days you are going to be sued and go straight to jail rasta😝😝😝— Chikata (@babatim2004) February 15, 2021
Earlier this month, Rasta's painting of late opera singer and jazz icon Sibongile Khumalo failed to impress the TL.
In her honour, Rasta took the opportunity to admire the musician with his art by dedicating two paintings to her.
He took to Twitter and shared the two portraits with a caption that read, “Laying Sibongile to rest at Market Theatre”. But the artworks were not welcomed by social media users, who urged him to put down his brushes.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year about the backlash his paintings often get, Rasta said people were too quick to judge his works of art.
“People can't just wake up and say I must stop painting, that would kill me ... Rather they must say, go change this or learn this and I'll improve.”
