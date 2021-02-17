Rasta’s painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the internet in stitches!

Portrait enthusiast Lebani Sirenje, aka “Rasta”, has got tongues wagging yet again after his painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made its way onto the internet.

Known for botching portraits of famous people, dead or alive, Rasta proved again that his painting skills might need a bit of honing.

In his bid to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan on the news that they're expecting a second child, Rasta took to Twitter and shared snaps of the portraits he painted in honour of the royals.