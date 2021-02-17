DJ Euphonik comes under fire for ‘toxic feminist brigade’ comments

DJ Euphonik landed in hot water for the “toxic feminism” comments he made on the TL on Tuesday.

Euphonik's comments came in the wake of the National Prosecuting Authority confirming that it had decided not to prosecute in the rape case opened against Euphonik and DJ Fresh.

Rape allegations against the DJ duo came to light early last month after a woman took to Twitter with her accusations, before opening a case against them.

NPA North Gauteng regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the authority decided not to prosecute due to “a lack of sufficient evidence”.

“With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence, because the evidence is insufficient.”

Breaking his silence on Twitter, DJ Euphonik's opinions on the “toxic feminist brigade” did not sit well with social media users.

“Shout out to the toxic feminist brigade who are conscious liars and delusionists that don’t know the difference between fact or fiction.

“You can’t rape someone you’ve never met and don’t know. No matter how much you want to believe it it won’t make it true,” he tweeted.