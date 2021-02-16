Flo Masebe on the rate of GBV in SA

As gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide cases continue to increase in SA, veteran actress Florence Masebe has reflected on a sad encounter with a grieving mother who lost her two daughters at the hands of their father.

The veteran actress took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that she spoke to a mourning mother earlier in the week who told her a horrifying story.

She told Mme Flo how the father of her two daughters set fire to their home and burnt their children alive.

Flo said the father later killed himself.