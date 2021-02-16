Fans believe Dr Tumi was ‘underpaid’ by government for virtual concert

Social media users and fans of renowned gospel singer Tumisang "Dr Tumi" Makweya believe the R500,000 payment he received from the Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture and recreation is "way too little" for a televised prayer service concert.

According to Sunday Times, Dr Tumi was paid R500,000 by the department for organising a two-hour virtual prayer service that attracted more than 1,700 viewers on YouTube.

This after the gospel singer proposed the service in March last year because spirits in the country were low when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

The Lockdown Worship was also aired by DStv channel GauTV.

Dr Tumi told the publication R166,000 was spent on a sound engineer, two camera operators, a lighting technician and an outdoor broadcasting van.

"We called it a lockdown worship. It was a TV production and we streamed part of it. TV productions take long and there were others with me. A further R150,000 was paid for the performers and R33,000 for pre-production costs. Other amounts were R29,000 for marketing, R52,000 on management costs, and R64,000 in VAT.

"There are a lot of lockdown TV shows going around and I can tell you they are costly," Dr Tumi said.

The lineup included Benjamin Dube, Lebogang Sekgobela, Takie Ndou, Stephen Lungu and Palm Sefako.

Although not much was revealed about how much ended up in Dr Tumi's bank account, social media took to Twitter to express their views that the gospel singer was "underpaid" for such a concert.

