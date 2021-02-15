Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal
EFF leader Julius Malema had the streets deep in their feel on V-Day after his cute tribute to his “black Valentine”, wife Mantoa.
The couple have been married for over six years and welcomed their first child together in 2016.
Malema joined the loved-up messages on social media on Sunday to gush about his missus.
“That time I’m trying to outshine Mushavhi Austin Malema. My black Valentine,” he wrote.
That time I’m trying to outshine Mushavhi @AustinMalema. My black Valentine. 🥰😍😘🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/Z40L4Rczo2— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 14, 2021
Malema has never been shy to shout from the roof tops about his love for Mantoa.
In a touching birthday message in 2018, Malema said he had found the “true purpose of life” by marrying his sweetheart.
“Papa and the boys wish you many more years to come. We now have a family because of your presence and without you we are just lost souls. With you in our lives, we have found the true purpose of life,” he wrote.
His latest post was flooded with messages of love and support from followers, many of them feeling cupid’s arrow.
Here’s a look into the reactions:
Our gorgeous first lady 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/bg5H9QoOV9— Magledo Lazman (@GladMalaza) February 14, 2021
My leader you choose very well. Wish you all happiness in the world.— Moljoe wa MoAfrika (@papzen2016) February 14, 2021
