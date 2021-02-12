Radio maestro Mo Flava on joining 'Trending SA'

Radio personality Mo Flava has joined SABC3's Trending SA and isn't afraid to dish out some fiery comments about trending topics in SA.

Mo will be hosting the show with media personality LootLove, satirist Lesego Tlhabi and MaBlerh Salvatore, who are also part of the all-new panel.

He told TshisaLIVE the new presenting gig came as a surprise as he didn't think they'd consider him, even after hosting as a guest a couple of times last year.

“I didn't even think they'd consider me because it wasn't at the back of my mind. I was just saying because I love this show ... let me try it out.”

Mo explained that the reason he said yes to the Trending SA gig was that he has always wanted to enter the field television commentary.