Sizwe Dhlomo says some music is just not right for radio

Media personality and radio host Sizwe Dhlomo says there are some songs he will not play during his show and he's taken to Twitter to explain his reasons.

The Kaya Fm presenter is known for playing by his rules when it comes to the Sizwe Dhlomo brand. So, the star shared that he feels that there are some hard and fast rules when it comes to his music selection on his radio show Kaya Drive with Sizwe.

“There’s music for your earphones, then there’s music for radio ... know the difference,” tweeted Sizwe.