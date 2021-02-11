Sizwe Dhlomo says some music is just not right for radio
The likes of J.Cole apparently don't cut it ...
Media personality and radio host Sizwe Dhlomo says there are some songs he will not play during his show and he's taken to Twitter to explain his reasons.
The Kaya Fm presenter is known for playing by his rules when it comes to the Sizwe Dhlomo brand. So, the star shared that he feels that there are some hard and fast rules when it comes to his music selection on his radio show Kaya Drive with Sizwe.
“There’s music for your earphones, then there’s music for radio ... know the difference,” tweeted Sizwe.
There’s music for your earphones, then there’s music for radio... know the difference.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) February 9, 2021
However knowledgeable fans believe Sizwe is, his comments still left tweeps wondering what constitutes the kind of music that wouldn't be featured during his time on air.
Sizwe used the example of German-born American rapper J. Cole as an example of music not to play on air.
After a fan praised his taste and not playing J. Cole during his show, Sizwe explained that the rapper produces tracks “for your earphones”.
Because Cole is not for radio. Simple 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/Vpc2d6FmkH— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) February 9, 2021
The star's fans praised him for his music taste and his consistent ability to play bangers on his hit radio show, while others questions his methods.
Here are some of the reactions from fans:
So the Drake in my earphones and the one on the radio are different 😣. pic.twitter.com/SvvLRT4aeR— S T E B U ❁ (@STEBU3726) February 10, 2021
No such thing... there’s music period. Radio stations are platform that curate music for their audiences, if earphones music fits then they will run with it generally speaking. Great what inspires you, radio will catch on which ever station it is.— Sir_hop.CEO (@D0tc0m_beatz) February 9, 2021
So many rules and regulations. Can't we just chill and live 😬🤞 pic.twitter.com/q6S7GhyRvt— Vho Moloi (@TshepisoMoloi10) February 9, 2021
👌You've mastered this. It's the reason your show is so perfectly balanced when it comes to content and songs you choose for radio.— knowledge Sponge (@NoName03670272) February 9, 2021
Sizwe's radio career has been on the rise in recent years.
Last year, the TL rabble-rouser scored his big break with a daytime radio show on Kaya FM.
Speaking on his achievement, the star thanked his supporters for their love and appreciation.
“I don’t want to get too soppy or sentimental but the love you’ve shown me over the last 15 years, doing something that I honestly never thought I’d be doing for a living is really amazing & appreciated. I feel it, I see it. Thank you,” he said at the time.
