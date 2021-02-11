Mihlali N says she has learnt to communicate better over the years
Media personality Mihlali Ndamase got real with fans about becoming better at communicating her thoughts and emotions.
Opening up on Twitter, the star said that she doesn't shy away from difficult conversations about her feelings any more.
The YouTube sensation went on to say that come hell or high water, she will make sure someone knows when they've upset her.
“I used to suck at communicating unpleasant feelings, though I still struggle with processing them. My communication is (100 and fingers crossed emojis) ... Hayi shame, I will tell you how, when, why you upset me and I literally love this for myself because being quiet brews resentment,” wrote Mihlali.
I used to suck at communicating unpleasant feelings, tho I still struggle w. processing them my communication is 💯🤞🏾... Hayi shame, I will tell you how, when, why you upset me and I literally love this for myself coz being quiet brews resentment.— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) February 10, 2021
Twitter users felt comfortable sharing updates on their communication skills knowing that queen Mihlali can totally relate.
Check out some of the responses:
Truth. I'm not going to sit with my unhappiness brewing inside me whilst the other party lives their best life. You will know my true feelings— AZANIA ✨ (@Ayoza_) February 10, 2021
I'm getting better at this and its necessary because when I'm upset, you will know 😔 https://t.co/MSL7AZ8VZE— Nomfundo Ngcobo (@NomfundoNgcobo) February 11, 2021
Literally me!!!!!😭 I give myself some time process my emotions so I can communicate how I feel in the most effective way— SheaButterBaby (@seh_kana) February 10, 2021
I Wish This Was Me. I Suck At Expressing How I Feel. I Keep Thinking The Other Person Will Think I'm Being Petty. https://t.co/QyM4epzEcm— Mr Molatlhegi, Sir 👑 (@OJustin_M) February 10, 2021
Used to happen to me. I would cry a lot. My ex used to tell me that I'm too emotional and sometimes I would just vulnerably speak to any man who was willing to listen, ruined our relationship. I currently communicate, if nothing changes I keep quiet. Naxesha😕— MakaSunflower🌻👩🏫ThishaWey'ngane. (@PhahlaneLindiwe) February 10, 2021
Communication is key, If I am not happy you will know! People don't like confrontation,they perceive it as though u are attacking them.Why do we bottle things in rather than hash it out?much that we would rather stay upset inside& play pretend that everything’s cool? Nah🙄— Palesa (@Palee_Mokoatle) February 11, 2021
The make-up guru is candid about being in touch with her emotions. Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a podcast, she opened up about the effects fame can have on a star's mental health.
And despite the trials and tribulations of being a public figure, the influencer said she won't be forced to be someone who she is not.
“No, I'm not trying to be anybody else but myself. So I put myself on the platter and I put myself out there and you take it or leave it. If you don't like it, don't eat from this platter, eat from another one. I'm a very raw person and I'm very honest and transparent.”
