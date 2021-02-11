Mihlali N says she has learnt to communicate better over the years

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase got real with fans about becoming better at communicating her thoughts and emotions.

Opening up on Twitter, the star said that she doesn't shy away from difficult conversations about her feelings any more.

The YouTube sensation went on to say that come hell or high water, she will make sure someone knows when they've upset her.

“I used to suck at communicating unpleasant feelings, though I still struggle with processing them. My communication is (100 and fingers crossed emojis) ... Hayi shame, I will tell you how, when, why you upset me and I literally love this for myself because being quiet brews resentment,” wrote Mihlali.