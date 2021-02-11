Leisure

Mihlali N says she has learnt to communicate better over the years

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 11 February 2021
Mihlali doesn't keep quiet when it comes to her feelings.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase got real with fans about becoming better at communicating her thoughts and emotions.

Opening up on Twitter, the star said that she doesn't shy away from difficult conversations about her feelings any more. 

The YouTube sensation went on to say that come hell or high water, she will make sure someone knows when they've upset her.

“I used to suck at communicating unpleasant feelings, though I still struggle with processing them. My communication is (100 and fingers crossed emojis) ... Hayi shame, I will tell you how, when, why you upset me and I literally love this for myself because being quiet brews resentment,” wrote Mihlali.

Twitter users felt comfortable sharing updates on their communication skills knowing that queen Mihlali can totally relate.

Check out some of the responses:

The make-up guru is candid about being in touch with her emotions. Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a podcast, she opened up about the effects fame can have on a star's mental health.

And despite the trials and tribulations of being a public figure, the influencer said she won't be forced to be someone who she is not.

“No, I'm not trying to be anybody else but myself. So I put myself on the platter and I put myself out there and you take it or leave it. If you don't like it, don't eat from this platter, eat from another one. I'm a very raw person and I'm very honest and transparent.”

