Emtee: ‘I’m tired of African Americans talking sh*t about us Africans'

The rapper also weighed in on a discussion about rappers being shot in the US, saying that “being a rapper was a dangerous job”.

However, a tweep stepped in and remarked that rappers in America were the ones who got shot, not their counterparts in SA.

Emtee begged to differ and dropped some knowledge on the tweep, saying that even in SA rappers get “played”.

“You don’t see how we getting played?! Ma’fu**as think we uneducated, the hood get mad the more you come up. Come on man. Yeah don’t shoot each other or nun but people is raping our culture dawg,” Emtee told the tweep.