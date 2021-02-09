Leisure

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir release music video for first original song

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 09 February 2021
The Ndlovu Youth Choir's new song, Phakamani, has received rave reviews on YouTube.
Image: Corinna Tannian

From the stage of America's Got Talent to collaborating with world-acclaimed artists, SA's much-loved Ndlovu Youth Choir have just dropped a music video for its first original song, Phakamani.

Phakamani is a song of hope for the arts, an industry which continues to feel the effects of the lockdown.

Phakamani! The performing arts are among the hardest hit in these trying times, but the human spirit's creativity and resilience promise that we will rise!” the choir wrote on its Twitter page.

The song has received over 12,000 views on YouTube in under 24 hours. Fans of the choir have also flooded social media with glowing reviews of the song and video and congratulatory messages.

“They epitomise everything that is good in our country — proudly South African,” wrote Jane Dawson.

“You never let us down young African souls, I'm proud of you,” Ddamba Yasin wrote.

Tshepo Moteka said: “When you're feeling down, listen to this choir. You will rise, your soul will be uplifted.”

