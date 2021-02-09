Thembisa Mdoda was 'emotional' as she shot her final scenes with 'Isibaya'

Meanwhile on Instagram, the executive producer of Bomb Productions, Desiree Markgraaff, penned a heartfelt letter of gratitude that left actor Sdumo Mtshali in his feels.

In the letter, to express gratitude for the manner in which Sdumo breathed life into the character of Sbu since Isibaya's inception, Desiree said working with Sbu was nothing but a pleasure.

“You have been such a delight to watch on screen, to talk to and work with. You are a gentleman, a professional and an amazing talent. I have loved Sbu deeply, who this character is in his essence. He has been so important for SA TV, too much negative representation of young back men in the world, Sbu represented a young man making his own journey, staying true to his own values and integrity, trying to break free from the shackles of past, but still respecting his roots and culture, hardworking, fuelled by ambition, wanting to build a decent life and family. He has remained a man of integrity no matter what. And I have loved and admired how you took the character off the page and sculpted him to be such a strong person that everyone loved.

“Thank you for loving Sbu and Isibaya and showing your heart in so many scenes. It has been amazing to watch you grow. And I am so excited to see you explore something new,” Desiree wrote.

Sdumo, who has also been bidding farewell to the drama on his social media, said he's convinced the character of Sbu will remain in his life as it helped make him a household name.

“Thank you so much Des! I’m so grateful for you and this production. I’m so honoured to have been part of a show that was/is a true legacy in my career. This character will remain in my life for the next 8 years and I’m grateful for that! Thank you entrusting me with this character and this story of love, family culture and heritage. Thank you Desiree,” Sdumo said as he reposted the IG letter.

