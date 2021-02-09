Halala! 'Skeem Saam' actress Innocent Sadiki bags new reality TV show

While the reality TV show comes as a blessing to her, especially during tough times where jobs are scarce, last year August the Skeem Saam actress spoke candidly about the fears of working as an artist during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also shared what has helped her navigate this difficult time.

“It's been hard, I must say, especially when it come to work. I'm a freelance actor and an influencer, Covid-19 has affected not only many productions but also many brands, and that in turn affects me as an artist. I was glad to go back to work, to be honest — just because my family needs to eat and life continues with or without us,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“There is no option that isn't dangerous, so even though we are fearful, we have to do what needs to be done to live, to survive.”

Innocent shared she's heard stories of people who can't figure out how or when they contracted the virus, which for her only further proves that as long as one has to go out and work, the risk is always there.

“All one can do is keep a positive attitude, great hygiene practices and just pray that God protects us every day when we step out of our homes.

“It's hard, really hard, because it's not only about me, the person taking the risk — it's also about my family,” she said, explaining that she doesn't want 2020 to go to “waste”.