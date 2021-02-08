LOL! 'The tea was very hot': Rasta paints Malema and Zuma's tea party

Mzansi's favourite painter Lebani Sirenje, better known as Rasta, has accepted the challenge by comedian Thenjiwe Moseley to paint politicians Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema.

Malema and Zuma had South Africans talking at the weekend after the pair met for tea at Zuma's homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. Malema reached out to Zuma on Wednesday and asked for an “urgent” tea meeting.

Some were left speculating about the agenda of the meeting, while others poked fun at the “reunion” of the pair.

On Saturday, Thenjiwe asked her Instagram followers to plead with Rasta to paint the two politicians together.