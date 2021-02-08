LISTEN | Bullying over bikini snaps drives Miss SA Shudu Musida’s mental health campaign

Just weeks after being cyberbullied for posting snaps of herself in a bikini, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has launched a campaign focused on mental health awareness.

The TV programme #MindfulMondays aims to destigmatise mental health in SA communities. Specialists in the field will offer professional advice in conversations.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Shudu emphasised how mental wellness should be a personal issue for all of us.

She and her team of mental health experts want to bring a focus on mindfulness and self-awareness.

The star said mindfulness was an important concept to employ in life as it teaches you to care about your community and yourself.

“On the final night of Miss SA they asked me if I had to start a movement what would I call it. I would call it the mindful movement because it requires awareness of (the) self and other people,” said Shudu.

Listen to the podcast here: