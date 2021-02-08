DJ Zinhle announces first in-store launch of her activewear
Shuuu! DJ Zinhle truly has her eyes set on that bag, especially when it comes to business opportunities. The mogul-in-the-making has found a new home for her activewear, This Girl Can, at a store in Cape Town.
With her motive to build an empire for her daughter, Kairo, Zinhle took to Instagram to reveal her activewear will be housed by the We Are Egg retail store in Cavendish Square from February 5.
She also revealed she would be making a special appearance at the official launch, asking her fans and followers to come through as Covid-19 protocols would be observed.
Zinhle announced the launch of The Girl Can in November last year when she partnered with Jireh Wellness.
The activewear range was only available for purchase on the Jireh Wellness website, so customers are thrilled they can make in-store purchases at the Cape Town store.
To show how focused she is as a businesswoman who keeps chasing after the bag, in November Zinhle launched her new swaggy sunglasses range from her brand Era By DJ Zinhle.
The sunglass collection, Eravision, consists of 10 different designs with cool names including The Aaliyah, The Idol, The Rockstar and The Superstar.
Zinhle took to her Instagram page to announce her new ]range.
With a caption that read “Today is a big day ... the Era By DJ Zinhle sunglass range #eravision drops today. Congratulations to the team”, Zinhle solidified her name in the sunglasses industry.
In October lat year, Zinhle left the socials in a frenzy when she revealed she was the CEO of the international sparkling wine Boulevard Nectar Rosé.
