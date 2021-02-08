DJ Zinhle announces first in-store launch of her activewear

Zinhle announced the launch of The Girl Can in November last year when she partnered with Jireh Wellness.

The activewear range was only available for purchase on the Jireh Wellness website, so customers are thrilled they can make in-store purchases at the Cape Town store.

To show how focused she is as a businesswoman who keeps chasing after the bag, in November Zinhle launched her new swaggy sunglasses range from her brand Era By DJ Zinhle.

The sunglass collection, Eravision, consists of 10 different designs with cool names including The Aaliyah, The Idol, The Rockstar and The Superstar.

Zinhle took to her Instagram page to announce her new ]range.

With a caption that read “Today is a big day ... the Era By DJ Zinhle sunglass range #eravision drops today. Congratulations to the team”, Zinhle solidified her name in the sunglasses industry.

In October lat year, Zinhle left the socials in a frenzy when she revealed she was the CEO of the international sparkling wine Boulevard Nectar Rosé.