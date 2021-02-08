All you need to know about Anele Mdoda’s new talk show

TV personality Anele Mdoda is set to reclaim her crown as the queen of SA talk shows with The Buzz, in which she will be joined by four other women from Africa.

According to a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the new season of The Buzz will see five women from across the continent share their opinions and anecdotes about everyday life issues.

On the panel with Anele will be Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Mwangemi from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe.

The statement said the talk show was driven by an “agony aunt type letter” which outlines a viewer’s dilemma — be it about romance, health, their hustle or family and friends.

Viewers will see the panel offer their advice during each episode as more details around the viewer’s conundrum are revealed.

With everything virtual during the Covid-19 pandemic, audiences will engage online to share their views and stories.

The show will be pre-recorded and shot in SA with all the women in the studio.

The 30-minute show is set to air from February 15 on Mondays to Thursdays at 6pm CAT and 8pm EAT on DStv channel 173.