'We lost our brother': Tributes pour in for Skwatta Kamp rapper Nish

SA music fans are mourning the death of Skwatta Kamp rapper Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe, with dozens taking to social media to pay tribute to the star.

The star was recently admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, where he died on Friday afternoon.

“Musa was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and after a lengthy stay succumbed to the virus.

“His family is in mourning and has requested privacy at this moment to deal with their loss,” a statement from Skwatta Kamp's management read.

Molefe lit up the stage as part of the groundbreaking hip-hop group during the 2000s, and rejoined members Shugasmakx, Nemza, Slikour, Bozza and Relo Makhubo for their comeback in 2018

He was also among those who paid heartfelt tribute to late Skwatta Kamp member Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi, who died in 2015.

Molefe won several awards with the group including two SAMA awards and a Channel O best hip-hop music video award.

Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane shared a video of the star on Instagram Stories, writing: “too soon for us, on time for God. RIP, bro”.

In another post Slikour thanked Molefe for sharing his energy and talent with the group and joked about him starting a group with Flabba in heaven.

“Woke up believing we in control until 14h30 when God reminded us who’s in control. Thank you Nish for sharing your life with us, bringing Flabba to us, the laughs, sarcasm, music, verses and a positive energy.

“We lost our brother, maybe you can now start that group with Flabba without us as you’d threaten when we fought in our days.”

News of his death sent shock waves across social media, with fans and friends paying heartfelt tribute and condolences.