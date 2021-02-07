WATCH | Music legend Sibongile Khumalo laid to rest

Close friends and family of music legend Sibongile Khumalo are expected to attend the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday to pay their last respects to the jazz icon.

Sibongile died last week of stroke-related complications. She was 63.

In a statement, her family said Sibongile's music “always reflected the richness of her culture, wisdom, and the warmth of her family, community and continent”.

“She will be missed by all who had the privilege of experiencing her music, her friendship and her love,” they added.

The funeral service will start at about 8am.

The number of those able to physically attend the funeral service on Saturday is limited, due to Covid-19 restrictions, but a live stream will be available.

Speaking to Sunday Times last week, Sibongile's son Bandile remembered how his mom touched the lives of many.

“She never brought work home. In her mind, she was a mother, a grandmother and sister. She wasn’t a celebrity. She wasn’t after the limelight. She was a private person and loved nothing more than spending time with her family,” said her eldest son, Tshepo.

“She was humble and would teach us it doesn’t matter if you perform for the king or the neighbours, everyone is important — and she made them feel as such,” he added.