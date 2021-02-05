SNAPS | SA celebs who took part in the #Over40challenge

Taking the whole meaning of “black don’t crack” to another level, Mzansi celebs such as musician Stoan Seate, veteran actress Nambitha Mpumlwana, media personality Kuli Roberts and songstress KB Motsilanyane have shown how good they still look being over the age of 40.

Stoan, Nambitha, Kuli and KB sent social media users in a state of frenzy when they joined the #Over40challenge on Twitter, where they proved they were defying the odds of old age.

Showing the “kids” on social media a thing or two about ageing gracefully, Stoan shared a snap of himself looking all dapper, proving that being 46 never looked as good as he does.