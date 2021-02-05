SNAPS | SA celebs who took part in the #Over40challenge
Taking the whole meaning of “black don’t crack” to another level, Mzansi celebs such as musician Stoan Seate, veteran actress Nambitha Mpumlwana, media personality Kuli Roberts and songstress KB Motsilanyane have shown how good they still look being over the age of 40.
Stoan, Nambitha, Kuli and KB sent social media users in a state of frenzy when they joined the #Over40challenge on Twitter, where they proved they were defying the odds of old age.
Showing the “kids” on social media a thing or two about ageing gracefully, Stoan shared a snap of himself looking all dapper, proving that being 46 never looked as good as he does.
Sup kids, I’m turning 46. #over40challenge pic.twitter.com/h2xoU5a7Ag— STOAN (@stoanito) February 3, 2021
In a conversation she had with a tweep, Kuli revealed how she still looked young even though she's pushing her 40s.
Now u understand 😅😅😅😅😅😅🤪its Kuli #over40challenge pic.twitter.com/nVcQQvBHsc— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) February 2, 2021
Nambitha took it to another level when she shared a snap of herself still looking gorgeous at the age of 53.
53 and loving it! 😎 #over40challenge pic.twitter.com/l1KaDTAFWX— NAMBITHA (@NAMBITHA) February 3, 2021
As if she just walked out of the set of eTV's most-loved soapies in the 2000s, KB posted a steamy hot picture of herself looking sexy AF.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.