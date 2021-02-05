Cassper Nyovest plans to live it up once the pandemic is over

With just a month to go till SA marks a year under the nationwide lockdown, hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest has expressed how he can’t wait till the pandemic is over so that he can live his best life.

After a tumultuous and stressful 2020 of gigs and social gatherings being banned and cautions about practising social distancing, many social media users have shared the same sentiments as Cassper that they too can’t wait to do the most in these streets.

Feeling that he’s had enough of the confinements of the pandemic, Mufasa took to Twitter and poured out his frustrations that the lockdown has brought. To show how much havoc he plans to do in the name of living his “best life” once the pandemic is over, the Baby Girl hitmaker told his fans and followers that he won’t care who casts judgment on him for doing the most.