African languages being mangled in TV soapies, bemoans Flo Masebe

Veteran actress Florence Masebene has called out African-language soapies for making a mockery of the language spoken on shows.

The veteran actress, who's been on many African-speaking telenovelas back in the day as well as in the present, has weighed in on a conversation about directors and producers not putting enough effort or respect into African languages spoken by their actors.

In a conversation with a tweep who raised her issue with how Sesotho was being butchered in soapies, Mme Florence reflected on a time where language advisers were part of the production crew.

She revealed that those advisers were responsible for making sure what's spoken by actors was accurate — claiming this happened at a time when producers actually “cared”.