Remembering Sibongile Khumalo, SA’s divine diva

The passing of Sibongile Khumalo at the far, far too young age of 63 was a body blow.



Sibongile epitomised ‘the new SA’, as it was born and as it matured. She sang in every style — from Carmen to UShaka — with equal accuracy, generosity and joie de vivre, making everything ‘popular’ to millions of people without ever sacrificing vocal or musical professionalism...

