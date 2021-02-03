Remembering Sibongile Khumalo, SA’s divine diva
The passing of Sibongile Khumalo at the far, far too young age of 63 was a body blow.
Sibongile epitomised ‘the new SA’, as it was born and as it matured. She sang in every style — from Carmen to UShaka — with equal accuracy, generosity and joie de vivre, making everything ‘popular’ to millions of people without ever sacrificing vocal or musical professionalism...
