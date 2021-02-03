Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt
The internet was up in arms on Monday after internationally acclaimed fashion designer Rich Mnisi released his latest range, Hiya Kaya, with pieces worth up to a whopping R60k!
The new range features clothing in his signature “Rich Mnisi” style.
Included in the new collection is a traditional Tsonga xibelani skirt. Upon further inspection by Twitter CSI, it was revealed that the skirt is priced at a whopping R59,999.
The star topped the Twitter trends list as Mzansi weighed in on the hefty price tag.
Even though Rich is known for his luxury brand items, Twitter was still shook at the cost of his clothing. Many felt it was too expensive for a traditional skirt and in this economy, not affordable to all his supporters.
There were a few who pointed out that Rich Mnisi is a luxury high-fashion designer and that the price tag should be expected.
Media personality Somizi also came to his defence, saying that with a name like Rich what else could we expect? Even DJ Black Coffee said his Rich Mnisi threads were worth the hefty price.
Rich is yet to comment on the debacle.
The designer has often come under fire for his “over-priced” merchandise, according to the internet.
Last year, Rich released a range of face masks worth up to R2,000. Mzansi was split on the star's luxury item prices.
In 2019, Rich made headlines when he designed a dress that reportedly cost 94K for actress Nomalanga Shozi to wear to the BET Awards in Los Angeles.
