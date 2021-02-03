Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt

The internet was up in arms on Monday after internationally acclaimed fashion designer Rich Mnisi released his latest range, Hiya Kaya, with pieces worth up to a whopping R60k!

The new range features clothing in his signature “Rich Mnisi” style.

Included in the new collection is a traditional Tsonga xibelani skirt. Upon further inspection by Twitter CSI, it was revealed that the skirt is priced at a whopping R59,999.