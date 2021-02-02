WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir's new song encourages South Africans to take the Covid-19 jab

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has released a song titled Jaba Jaba to help encourage and motivate South Africans to take their Covid-19 shots when it is rolled out to the public.

According to TimesLIVE, the country received its first million doses of the vaccine from SII at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Monday. The country has also secured another 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, taking the total on order to more than 42 million.

Once the vaccines landed, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza on Monday evening received SA’s first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines. Ramaphosa and Mabuza were accompanied by health minister Zweli Mkhize, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, high commissioner of India Jaideep Sarkar and CEO of Biovac Morena Makhoana.

Ndlovu Youth Choir's conductor and composer Ralf Schmitt told TshisaLIVE the inspiration behind the song was the importance to bring back normality and how things were before the pandemic.

“We believe that the vaccines are a very important part of the fight against Covid-19 and we just wanted to use out platform to encourage as many people as possible to not only get the jab but to also feel safe when doing so.

“The virus has not only killed what I believe is 45,000 South Africans and so many more have been sick ... and many have lost loved ones, this has had a devastating impact on the distribution of young people's lives and education, not to mention the number of people who've lost their jobs.”

Ralf explained that the song helps make people aware that taking their shot is the right thing to do. “This was an opportunity for us to do something really cool as the song will help open a discussion about it, it will hopefully help people to read and learn more on the vaccine.”

He said he wrote the song with help from some of the choristers.

“With us not being able to perform live to people has been quite difficult. I mean, for all performers not just us. We've had to adapt, we've had to do virtual shows ... we've sang to more camera than we have to people over the past year.

“But we're very grateful for the opportunities that the virtual platform has given us — we've adapted quite nicely. The plans for 2021 is to carry on like we are and, hopefully, we can get through Covid-19 as soon as we can, to get things back to normal again, to have theatres open and shows open, to get people socialising again, to get the party going again — like the song says!”

Here's Ndlovu Youth Choir's new Jaba Jaba song: