Karlien van Jaarsveld on her daughter needing ICU care with no beds available

Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld has joined hundreds of people who have experienced first-hand the pressure on health facilities due to Covid-19.

This after the singer's daughter Elah needed ICU care for a serious stomach complaint but there were no beds available.

Karlien took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of her daughter in hospital due to what doctors believe is a stomach bug. Elah has a pre-existing condition with her portal vein, which can make a stomach ailment dangerous.

“This round my heart hangs to shreds in the hospital room, the corridors and in front of the theatre door as Elah lies with fear in her eyes of every doctor and nurse who makes their round.

“She just stares straight ahead of her, and tears run freely down her cheeks without a word or sound coming out of her mouth. Elah goes to school for the first time and unfortunately something that is just a stomach virus for a normal child can endanger her life.”