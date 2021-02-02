Itumeleng Khune hits back at 'looking too old' for his age comments
Footballer Itumeleng Khune has responded to the hate that he's received for his looks and appearance.
The Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper often has to fend off trolls.
The soccer star has been criticised for “looking too old” for his age, 33. In the past, the internet has also been convinced the soccer star was lying about being in his thirties and was convinced he was much older than that.
This week, Itumeleng took to Twitter with mirror snaps of himself featuring a speaker and Kaizer Chiefs towel. He asked fans for some advice on what hairdo he should go for next.
Confused by the speaker and his pose, fans were loling in the replies. However, his age was brought into question again, and it seems like some tweeps just can't let it go.
The star caught wind of the comments and took to the TL with his frustrations. He addressed his followers, asking why it was so difficult for them to accept that he has aged the way he has.
“People age differently, what is so hard to understand?," he wrote.
Besides his age, the internet has also come for the star's fashion sense. In 2019, the goalkeeping ace posted a photo of himself with a caption encouraging individuality. But fans were far from focused on his motivational words. Twitter dragged Itumeleng for his denim on denim look, saying the goalie's outfit was dribbling him.
