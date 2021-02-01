Ntando Duma offers to pay for fan's hairstyle after she tried to copy her 'do'

Actress and entertainer Ntando Duma has offered to help out a fan who tried to copy her hairdo and failed miserably.

It all started when the fan shared a post on Twitter about how she went to her hairstylist to get one of Ntando's signature styles and ended up with something she didn't like.

Catching wind of the tweet, Ntando told the fan that the hairstyle was not as bad as she thought it was.

The actress said she would personally make sure that her hairstylist did it for her and she would pay for it.

“I'm not laughing cause it's not even that bad. But, can I offer to take you to my stylist and pay for it at least?” asked Ntando.