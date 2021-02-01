Emtee apologises to estranged partner Nicole after 'abuse' allegations
Rapper Emtee has issued a public apology to his estranged partner Nicole Kendall Ndevu (née Chinsamy), two months after levelling abuse allegations against her.
In a series of now-deleted tweets in November last year, Emtee alleged that Nicole was "controlling and physically abusive" towards him.
In a statement posted on Instagram at the time, Nicole denied the allegations, labelling them "false" and an "attack" on her character.
"Firstly the claim made by Mthembeni that I physically abuse him is completely false and is a fabrication designed to attack my character.
"I will no longer protect someone who is trying to destroy my life by making false accusations about me. This is a blatant attempt to tarnish my name and my family's name. The truth as to the core reason for the public fallout will be revealed,” Nicole said at the time.
At the weekend Emtee apologised to Nicole on Twitter, saying he hoped that she would be able to forgive him.
“I’d like to apologise to the mother of my children, my wife Nicole. I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me. I love you Mrs Ndevu,” wrote Emtee.
While some fans praised Emtee for having the strength to apologise, others called him out for continuing to air his dirty laundry on the TL.
Here are some of the responses:
Not every guy can apologize to his wife/girlfriend on social media knowing that it will be seen by many and might be understood wrongly by some individuals. ONLY Men with good hearts can do this and men with such values are called gentlemen.. Pls Nicole forgive EMTEE 🙏🙏— Mukaseb (@Mukaseb2000_na) January 30, 2021
😂 😂 Nna lang Lagisa.... Why tweet it... Jwetsa ena mahn... https://t.co/VxgijiRCvU— THIZOZO (@THIZOZO_MOKOENA) January 31, 2021
That's why I like you, you are realist. True to yourself. I hope she forgive you and raise your kids as a family. Much love my homie— Tau🦁 (@madiehe) January 30, 2021
Fix things with your wife buddy https://t.co/nQUUhAkgnr— Billy Pacho Walker 😆😎🤓 (@Stenfordm1) January 31, 2021
Bro vaai talk to your wife....thina honestly we don't give a fuck, lose this social media shit— Desire_popeso🔴 (@popeso4) January 30, 2021
Got nothing but Respect for emtee as a human being not only the Artist/brand he is ,yet I can't help but feel like this is something u could've tweeted on your personal Acc ..I mean this is a business Acc Label shii ,New Music goes here— IDLAMANZI OUT NOW!!🌊🏖️ (@Jay_Ali97) January 30, 2021
