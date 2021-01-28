WATCH | Somizi Mhlongo shares glimpse of new restaurant plans

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is always finding ways to diversify himself and secure those coins, and his latest venture involves opening the doors to his own restaurant.

The media personality took to Instagram to share a video where he hinted about plans for the first phase of his restaurant, sending social media users into a frenzy as to how stylish and luxurious it will look.

In a video, Somizi is seen moving his camera along the different types of restaurant design options in what seems to be a meeting with people he's planning his restaurant with.

In the background of the video, a man can be heard throwing around the words “yacht” and “plane” saying, “And let's get the food in the plane, get the food in the yacht ... in the morning when you wake up, you want those foods but in a different setting. [You can] brief the chef in Cape Town and send them the menu from the book.”

In a caption to the post, Somizi reiterated the sentiments that he is destined for greater things.

“Next level. From TV show, to cookbook, to jet, to yachts, to restaurants. Your dreams should scare you.

“Ain’t no stopping me now, I'm a child of God. The son of my ancestors. If [it] doesn’t kill you, it should make you richer.”