WATCH | Somizi Mhlongo shares glimpse of new restaurant plans
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is always finding ways to diversify himself and secure those coins, and his latest venture involves opening the doors to his own restaurant.
The media personality took to Instagram to share a video where he hinted about plans for the first phase of his restaurant, sending social media users into a frenzy as to how stylish and luxurious it will look.
In a video, Somizi is seen moving his camera along the different types of restaurant design options in what seems to be a meeting with people he's planning his restaurant with.
In the background of the video, a man can be heard throwing around the words “yacht” and “plane” saying, “And let's get the food in the plane, get the food in the yacht ... in the morning when you wake up, you want those foods but in a different setting. [You can] brief the chef in Cape Town and send them the menu from the book.”
In a caption to the post, Somizi reiterated the sentiments that he is destined for greater things.
“Next level. From TV show, to cookbook, to jet, to yachts, to restaurants. Your dreams should scare you.
“Ain’t no stopping me now, I'm a child of God. The son of my ancestors. If [it] doesn’t kill you, it should make you richer.”
Since the success of his cookbook, Somizi has been hinting at wanting to start his own restaurant.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE at the launch of his cookbook in November at Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, Somizi explained that his new spot would offer a tapas type of eating-out experience.
“It will be a tapas type of restaurant where you taste a bit of everything in one place. It will close at 6pm. I also plan to open a cocktail bar later next year which will be expensive. You can only have two cocktails and one cost R350.”
Somizi said the cocktail bar will have an Uber lane as people won't be allowed to drive to his venue.
