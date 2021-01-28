WATCH | 'Bridgerton' in the village: Sho Madjozi recreates hit drama series and it's EVERYTHING!

Rapper Sho Madjozi could very well be a viral TikTok star and create skits of trending TV shows, because why not?

She recently recreated one of Netflix's biggest shows, Bridgerton, leaving her fans and the streaming service with no choice but to stan.

The drama series is centred on the Bridgerton family and its eight siblings who are looking for love in London. It is inspired by Julia Quinn's best-selling novel by the same title.

It launched globally on December 25 and fast became the most-watched show ever on Netflix.