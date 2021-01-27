Old Mutual cuts ties with MacG amid transphobic comments uproar
'We distance ourselves from the harmful comments against the LGBTQI+ community and humanity at large'
Insurance giant Old Mutual have distanced itself and withdrawn its sponsorship, following podcaster and former radio host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho's transphobic comments.
The podcaster caused an uproar on social media on Tuesday for his comments about the LGBTQI+ community and after he seemingly mocked transgender women.
MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka were chatting about their “confusion and misunderstandings” regarding the LGBTQI+ community.
"You are going to have a sex change just to be with women? Now she's lesbian. Why can't you just be a man and be with a woman?" asked Sol.
MacG said he "can't keep up" when it comes to the trans identity.
In a statement shared on Twitter, Old Mutual said it was aware of the discussion on MacG's podcast and as a responsible business that fully respects the rights of everyone, it had decided to terminate its relationship with the former radio host with immediate effect.
“We distance ourselves from the harmful comments against the LGBTQI+ community and humanity at large.”
The company said MacG's commentary was both “ignorant and insensitive”.
"Especially in a country where people continue to be ostracised, killed, abused and raped for being who they are. As a country, it is our duty to educate ourselves and hold each other accountable to ensure everyone's rights are protected.”
Some of Mzansi's faves agreed with the decision.
Actress Masasa Mbangeni shared how she feels about Old Mutual's decision, saying it should serve as a reminder to people to guard their words and actions.
“Violence must be met with violence in this case. Always! They must lose everything. Since they don’t value life that much.”
Media personality Melanie Bala gave the decision the thumbs up.
The founder of the LGBTQI+ Feather Awards Thami Kotlolo thanked the insurance company for their decision and asked them to rather look into funding the LGBTQI+ community's educational program.
