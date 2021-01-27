Old Mutual cuts ties with MacG amid transphobic comments uproar

Insurance giant Old Mutual have distanced itself and withdrawn its sponsorship, following podcaster and former radio host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho's transphobic comments.

The podcaster caused an uproar on social media on Tuesday for his comments about the LGBTQI+ community and after he seemingly mocked transgender women.

MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka were chatting about their “confusion and misunderstandings” regarding the LGBTQI+ community.

"You are going to have a sex change just to be with women? Now she's lesbian. Why can't you just be a man and be with a woman?" asked Sol.

MacG said he "can't keep up" when it comes to the trans identity.