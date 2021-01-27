Mmabatho Montsho’s film goes international

Filmmaker and visual artist Mmabatho Montsho is well on her way to being internationally acclaimed after her latest film, Joko Ya Hao, was selected for screening at the Africa Film Festival in New York next month.

Aimed at offering a diverse platform for the wide distribution of African media through its flagship annual film festival and complementary year-round programming, the awards state their commitment to increasing visibility and recognition for African media artists.

This will be done by introducing African film and culture to a broad range of audiences in the Americas and the world at large.

Feeling chuffed that her film, which stars award-winning songstress Simphiwe Dana, has made a huge impact in the movie industry, Mmabatho took to Twitter to share how excited she was about it being selected.