Dineo Langa schools Busiswa for 'reading to respond and not understand'

Actress Dineo Langa and singer-songwriter Busiswa got into an exchange of words on the TL after a misunderstanding.

Here's how it started: Dineo took to Twitter to call out politicians who don't wear masks.

This after Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane caused an uproar on social media when she was seen not wearing a mask at minister Jackson Mthembu's funeral. The premier has since publicly apologised for the incident.

Not wearing a mask in public during the coronavirus pandemic is a criminal offence.

Dineo believes that not just civilians should be held accountable for not following the rules and regulations of the lockdown.

“Unfortunately for her, members of public office will be taken to task when breaking the law. There is a level of irony and reality in that moment. One that says taxpayers can get arrested for not wearing a mask but politicians won't. Everyone must be called out,” said Dineo.