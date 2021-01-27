Dineo Langa schools Busiswa for 'reading to respond and not understand'
Actress Dineo Langa and singer-songwriter Busiswa got into an exchange of words on the TL after a misunderstanding.
Here's how it started: Dineo took to Twitter to call out politicians who don't wear masks.
This after Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane caused an uproar on social media when she was seen not wearing a mask at minister Jackson Mthembu's funeral. The premier has since publicly apologised for the incident.
Not wearing a mask in public during the coronavirus pandemic is a criminal offence.
Dineo believes that not just civilians should be held accountable for not following the rules and regulations of the lockdown.
“Unfortunately for her, members of public office will be taken to task when breaking the law. There is a level of irony and reality in that moment. One that says taxpayers can get arrested for not wearing a mask but politicians won't. Everyone must be called out,” said Dineo.
Unfortunately for her members of public office will be taken to task when breaking the law. There is a level of irony & reality in that moment. One that says tax payers can get arrested for not wearing a mask but politicians won't. Everyone must be called out B.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) January 24, 2021
SBWL hitmaker Busiswa caught wind of the tweets and added her own opinions. However, the star misunderstood who Dineo was talking about in her tweets. She assumed she was talking about the late Mthembu's daughter, Thuli.
“We all know for sure that grief hits us in horrendous & different ways. To bury your famous father within three days of learning of his passing is a trauma of a unique kind. You can’t be a school principal on ‘she wanted attention’ vibes. Covid is dealing everyone a sad goodbye,” said Busiswa.
we all know for sure that grief hits us in horrendous & different ways.2bury your famous father within 3 days of learning of his passing, is a trauma of a unique kind. U can’t be a school principal on “she wanted attention “ vibes... Covid is dealing EVERY 1 a sad goodbye.— #MSOTS Out NOW!! (@busiswaah) January 24, 2021
Dineo was quick to call out Busiswa for not understanding what she was talking about and schooled the fellow celeb.
“Take the L Sis. You read to respond and not to understand. This wasn't about Thuli. This was about the Mpumalanga MP who ignored Covid-19 protocols. No-one is policing grief. We are calling out a member of government," said Dineo.
Take the L Sis. You read to respond and not to understand. This wasn't about Thuli. This was about the Mpumalanga MP who ignored Covid19 protocols. No one is policing grief. We are calling out a member of government.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) January 24, 2021
Busiswa responded swiftly and this time, there seemed to be no love lost between them.
She apologised for misunderstanding Dineo and offered to buy her a drink when then pandemic is over.
“Nobody needs bad energy right now,” said Busiswa.
Oh yes. I was wrong & I retract. I DEF misunderstood. Nobody needs bad energy right now also. Uxolweni 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 I owe you a shot of something when South Aah is open please D https://t.co/4zyQ41rr9E— #MSOTS Out NOW!! (@busiswaah) January 24, 2021
