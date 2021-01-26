Tumi Morake bids heartfelt farewell to friend, one of the medics killed in Netcare helicopter crash

Actress and comedian Tumi Morake has shared her last words to a man she “admired on so many levels” who was one of the five medics killed in the Netcare 911 helicopter crash in KwaZulu-Natal.

Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, an anaesthetist, was one of five people who died when the Netcare medical helicopter went down on January 21.

Rudolph was meant to leave Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital as part of a medical crew flying to Durban to transport a critically ill patient.

However, that flight was put on hold when the doctor was called in to try to save the life of minister Jackson Mthembu. In spite of the medical team's best efforts, Mthembu succumbed to complications related to Covid-19.

Shortly after, Rudolph boarded the medical flight to Durban which unfortunately crashed near Bergville, killing all on board, on Thursday afternoon.

Taking to Instagram, Tumi poured her heart out about her friend, describing the doctor as a “no-nonsense guy with a wicked sense of humour”.

She also revealed that their last conversation was Rudolph's wish for God's protection over the comedian's life. However, since his tragic death, Tumi expressed that she prayed that God protect and comfort the doctor's family during this heartbreaking time.

“A man I admired on so many levels. A no-nonsense guy with a wicked sense of humour. Last time we spoke his parting shot was for God to cover me. Now I pray that God cover his wife and children. Robala ka kagisho, Rudolph,” she emotionally wrote.