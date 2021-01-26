Pearl Thusi on why she doesn’t have sex toys

While she doesn't get the big fuss over sex toys, actress Pearl Thusi has revealed that her children are the main reason she doesn't own such “pleasurable” objects.

The actress, who has recently been sparking all kinds of conversations on Twitter, has once again stirred things up with her comments on sex toys.

Pearl posed a question to her followers, asking whether they were “into sex toys” and revealed that she “low key I think they’re gross”.

She then went on to explain that the other reason could be her fear of her two daughters finding her sex devices in the house.