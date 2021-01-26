Bonang says she won't be sharing her love life with the TL!

Media personality Bonang Matheba made sure to let the TL know that if she's trying to get with someone, she wouldn't publicise it, especially not on Twitter.

In recent years, Bonang has been quiet about her dating life and has often had to clap back at rumours.

This week, the star laughed off fans saying she has revealed a 'truth' about her love life.

It all began when Bonang tweeted Kaya FM host Sizwe Dhlomo with a bunch of eye emojis.

Though the cause of this tweet isn't apparent, that didn't stop the internet from making their own assumptions and sparking conversation.