'Ask nicely, bathong!' - Boity slams pushy businesses 'demanding' she tags them

Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo has taken to her social media to let brands know she's not one to be bullied into tagging them on their social media, especially if they insist on instructing her and not asking nicely.

Now, if you have more than 100 followers on social media, then you probably know what Boity is talking about ... because you've probably also been hounded by brands to “please follow us”, “please tag us in your post” and “please tell your friends about us on social media”.

For someone like Boity, who makes bank out of social media, such a request is not taken lightly. With more than 4.6 million followers, her tag is actually pretty pricey ...

Now Boity, doesn't mind it if you ask nicely, her pet peeve however is the folks who insist on instructing people to tag them, instead of asking. She certainly doesn't appreciate feeling like brands want to bully her into tagging them, especially if she spent her hard-earned cash on their product of services.

“Can’t stand people who bully you into tagging them on SM even after you’ve paid for their product/service. It’s OK to ask nicely. Bathong.”