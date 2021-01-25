'Ask nicely, bathong!' - Boity slams pushy businesses 'demanding' she tags them
Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo has taken to her social media to let brands know she's not one to be bullied into tagging them on their social media, especially if they insist on instructing her and not asking nicely.
Now, if you have more than 100 followers on social media, then you probably know what Boity is talking about ... because you've probably also been hounded by brands to “please follow us”, “please tag us in your post” and “please tell your friends about us on social media”.
For someone like Boity, who makes bank out of social media, such a request is not taken lightly. With more than 4.6 million followers, her tag is actually pretty pricey ...
Now Boity, doesn't mind it if you ask nicely, her pet peeve however is the folks who insist on instructing people to tag them, instead of asking. She certainly doesn't appreciate feeling like brands want to bully her into tagging them, especially if she spent her hard-earned cash on their product of services.
“Can’t stand people who bully you into tagging them on SM even after you’ve paid for their product/service. It’s OK to ask nicely. Bathong.”
Can’t stand people who bully you into tagging them on SM even after you’ve paid for their product/service. It’s ok to ask nicely. Bathong.— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) January 20, 2021
Meanwhile, sis has been dropping snaps of her hot body on the gram. Unprovoked!
Unlike the rest of us who were deep within the Choice Assorted biscuits and the custard and jelly combo on Christmas, Boity and her sizzling hot body have been working hard to stay in shape.
Boity took to Instagram to post snaps of herself in a colourful bikini and to say she looks hot is an understatement ... but she knows this!
Check her snaps out below:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.