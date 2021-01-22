Nandi Madida receives special thanks from Beyoncé for her role in 'Black is King'

Nandi was one of the South African personalities who had the chance to work closely with the American superstar on the hit musical film and visual album, Black Is King.

In 2019, the songstress was hand-picked by Beyoncé and got the chance to be a lead on the Black pride inspired production that was also directed by Queen Bey herself.

In November last year, the actress opened up about her relationship with Beyoncé and what being recognised by the global icon meant, and how she changed her world.

Though she signed a hectic non-disclosure agreement, in an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Nandi revealed that Queen Bey insisted on her joining her production.

“The part that is very surreal to me to this day is how she was adamant about having me be a part of this. She knows me like that!

“Gangster Love had come out and the music thing was keeping me going. It had always been the plan to go global. Someone called my team saying, 'we have a very important production Nandi might be interested in. We can't say the name (of the artist) but trust me, it is one of, if not, the biggest artists of all time,” Nandi expressed.