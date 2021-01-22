Finally — Dumza Maswana’s second album is out there
Eastern Cape singer Dumza Maswana has finally released his long-awaited second album, recorded live at East London’s Guild Theatre in June 2018.
Over the past 2½ years since Maswana’s loyal fans gathered at the venue for the live recording, he has faced numerous hurdles which delayed the album’s completion...
