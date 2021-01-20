Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared bikini snaps
Fans on social media rallied around reigning Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida after she was cyberbullied for “wasting time” on swimwear photoshoots instead of focusing on "more important things".
Shudufhadzo's name landed on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after she shared a snap of herself in a one-piece swimming costume catching rays and having fun poolside.
While Shudu's fans gushed over the gorgeous photoset, some trolls claimed she has no time for "real" problems facing the youth of SA.
Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil told TshisaLIVE the organisation condemns the cyberbullying and personal attacks Shudu has been facing online. They said the star deserves a rest after being crowned and completing her honours within the last year.
“In response to social media comments about Miss SA posting images of herself in a swimsuit, taken at her apartment on the weekend, we would like to point out Shudu has been on a well-deserved holiday after a whirlwind and demanding timetable following her crowning in October last year, a period in which she also completed her honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand.
Though Shudu hasn't directly commented on the matter, she posted a photoset for the haters not too long after the trolls reared their ugly heads
One More for Hate. 💎 Miss SA pic.twitter.com/8H8uXPqFIt— Shudufhadzo 👑 (@Abigail_Musida) January 19, 2021
Mzansi also hit back at the hate, saying we shouldn't be policing the star's life.
Check out the comments below:
Of the 27 Media MissSA tweeted since her reign, only 6 of those were in bikinis.— Mrs Jackson (@MathabaJorge) January 19, 2021
Also, why are you only responding to comments that supports your agenda about Shudu and go mute when you are told facts that are opposing this tweet Thembela? https://t.co/tKrE96zQkM
South Africans need to stop harassing our Mis SA Shudu.— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 19, 2021
First they had a problem with Zozi now they have a problem with our new Miss SA Shudu. South African Men just have a problem with Black Women. pic.twitter.com/MscTxoNo0h— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 19, 2021
Mara guys we haven't eat ne blakfest already you're abusing Miss SA Shudu..umsindo ongaka ekuseni 🚮 pic.twitter.com/kF18IklHQy— ANELE 🐇 (@Anele__ZA) January 19, 2021
There are people pressdt that Shudu is always in bikinis? She’s always been in her bikinis please. And if I looked like that I would too. Move.— Chipo (@BeingChipo) January 19, 2021
Isn't you guys that first loved Miss SA Shudu due to her initial bikini pics? Shes still doing the same thing mos, you praised how gorgeous her body is, shes giving you want you wanted but now it's a problem?? 😂😂😂😓 la bora joh— Gabrielle K.👑 (@Gabbie_Kamo12) January 19, 2021
