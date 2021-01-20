Lasizwe grateful his sister & 'daughter' escaped car accident unharmed
'Call the people you love and appreciate them– you never know their time is up'
Internet sensation Lasizwe Dambuza has opened up about how traumatised he was when he received a phone call from his sister Chantel after she and her daughter were involved in a car accident.
The reality TV star took to his Instagram Stories to express how scared he was that he could have lost his sister and niece.
"I just experienced one of the most traumatic phone calls ever! My sister called to tell me she has been involved in a car accident. My heart literally stopped for a second and dashed to her."
While the accident looked pretty bad, Lasizwe shared that his sister only sustained a few bruises.
"This is genuinely a feeling I wish upon no-one. I am so confused and emotional because it could have been worse. It could've been a different story.
"Take a moment and text or call your loved ones. Just tell them you love them! This life thing is unpredictable."
Lasizwe returned to his Instagram Stories to update his followers about how he was feeling after the crash.
"I just wanted to reflect on yesterday's day. My day went from a hundred to zero when I got the call from my sister that she's been involved in a car accident with my daughter.
"This made me realise that, guys, take time and call the people you love and appreciate them – you never know when their time is up. I really could've lost my sister yesterday, I could've lost my daughter but I didn't. They are still here with me.
"Death is something very unfair and just appreciate the people you love."
