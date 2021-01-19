WATCH | Inside Lasizwe's experience of being tested for Covid-19

While many thanked him for leading by example and showing people the importance of being tested, in April last year Lasizwe revealed to TshisaLIVE the reason why he wanted to show a more vulnerable side to his fans was because there is an illusion he is a happy person who doesn’t go through stuff.

“I want fans to understand that, yes, I can cheer up everyone and create videos where everyone is laughing and happy, but at the end of the day I am human and I have feelings. I also go through a range of different emotions.”

Lasizwe said his sister Khanyi Mbau has been his guardian angel through his challenging times.

“Khanyi has been in the industry for more than 10 years and she knows the ins and outs more. She has been my guardian angel through my whole journey, as I am kind of dealing with this feeling, this depressed-like moment.

“She knows about the highs and low moments of the entertainment industry so she's literally my shoulder to cry on. She’s been there for me since day one.”