Prince Kaybee encourages artists to empower their fans
'When people don't work they don't have enough money to consume art'
With gigs prohibited due to Covid-19, many of Mzansi’s celebs are finding other avenues to keep themselves busy. One such celeb is music maestro Prince Kaybee, who has been dropping serious pearls of wisdom on social media.
The award-winning musician took to Twitter to encourage local artists to empower their fans so they can invest back into their creations.
With the words “The artist is not free unless the fan is free”, Kaybee swayed the narrative and also said that when people don't work, they won’t have enough money to buy the craft.
“We need to connect, empower and build the economy and finances of our fans so our fans can invest back in our art.”
The Artist is not free unless the fan is free, when people don't work they don't have enough money to consume art. So we need to connect, empower and build the economy and finance of our fans so that our fans can invest back in our art?— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 15, 2021
Kaybee’s tweet generated a mixed signals among tweeps who took to the muso’s comment section to share their thoughts.
Here are the some of the reactions:
Faxx and people should cancel these political puppets. These artist use their influence to mislead and spread political propaganda but their idiotic fans who are mostly affected still Fuck with them— OK (@Xolisa42792152) January 15, 2021
Aiik mina I'm lost!!... Y'all tweeting like le bo Shakespeare now!..— The Finn (@the_fiendsa) January 15, 2021
Personally I just want to see you In the stage again.. It's been 2yrs already.
Mara wena o genius mei bra.. pic.twitter.com/CT7qzCKiWF— Laughter Roads (@DSGROADS) January 15, 2021
Should have been a statement 🤞🏽 be more confident and firm on matters that uplift selflessly.— lebo (@lebo_namanje) January 16, 2021
Recently, Kaybee alluded that some artists would “not be making it back” after the pandemic.
He took to Twitter to say some artists may never recover from the financial blow.
As cases and deaths continue to soar, many South Africans face job losses while fearing for their lives. This includes artists and musicians, whose pockets have been hit hard due to lockdown restrictions on social gatherings.
“Unfortunately some artists are going to lose momentum to the extent they might never make it back financially after this pandemic,” Kaybee said.
Kaybee also gave some advice on how artists can negotiate with big brands who want to use their craft.
“Big brands know artists need money right now so they would wanna use your song for a campaign but pay you a minimal amount.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.