Prince Kaybee encourages artists to empower their fans

With gigs prohibited due to Covid-19, many of Mzansi’s celebs are finding other avenues to keep themselves busy. One such celeb is music maestro Prince Kaybee, who has been dropping serious pearls of wisdom on social media.

The award-winning musician took to Twitter to encourage local artists to empower their fans so they can invest back into their creations.

With the words “The artist is not free unless the fan is free”, Kaybee swayed the narrative and also said that when people don't work, they won’t have enough money to buy the craft.

“We need to connect, empower and build the economy and finances of our fans so our fans can invest back in our art.”