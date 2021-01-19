Leisure

Pearl Thusi on Margaret Thatcher's 'antifeminist' actions

“Margaret Thatcher was hectic wow ... dope that she was historically a powerful woman but what a f**cking racist, wow!”

By Masego Seemela - 19 January 2021
Pearl Thusi talks about Margaret Thatcher as a female leader.
Pearl Thusi talks about Margaret Thatcher as a female leader.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Actress and TV personality Pearl Thusi has weighed in on former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, as a female leader who, according to her, had “anti-feminist” actions.

The Queen Sono actress took to Twitter and expressed how she believed the former prime minister was a “dope” leader but had racist traits.

Pearl's comments on Margaret come after she was watching a historical drama streaming television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II called The Crown.

When a tweep replied to Pearl with a comment saying, “Margaret was a shrewd and patriotic economic pragmatist. Every deal she struck had to situate Britain as a superpower. And contrary to popular belief, she was against apartheid from the time of Botha,” Pearl responded. She said she was not the type to discuss politics as she was discussing Margaret's values and morals.

To validate her opinions on Margaret being “racist”, Pearl posed a question to the tweep who believed that mainstream media “presented” the former prime minister unfairly, by asking him whether he had seen how “she used to speak to African people?” 

Pearl told the tweep they should agree to disagree.

Standing firm on her stance that Margaret didn't care for black people, Pearl closed the conversation by saying that the former UK leader's actions indicated she was against feminism.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart

Most Read

X