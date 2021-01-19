Loyiso Bala gushes over his wife, Jennifer: 'Thank you for helping me to become a dad again'

Singer Loyiso Bala has thanked his wife Jennifer for sacrificing her body and making him a father again as they prepare for the birth of their third child.

The soon to be father of three took to Instagram to reveal how grateful he was to his wife.

“Thank you for letting me experience life with you. Thank you for giving over your body so that we can embark on yet another life-changing journey together. Thank you for helping me to become a dad again,” Loyiso expressed.

Beaming with joy at the thought that they'd soon have an additional member in the family, Loyiso said he can't wait for the late night feedings and the joys a newborn brings.

“Soon we’ll be five, a number that symbolises God’s grace, kindness and favour to humankind. You are an embodiment of all these characteristics ... now let’s get ready. The real fun is about to begin.”