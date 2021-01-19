Loyiso Bala gushes over his wife, Jennifer: 'Thank you for helping me to become a dad again'
Singer Loyiso Bala has thanked his wife Jennifer for sacrificing her body and making him a father again as they prepare for the birth of their third child.
The soon to be father of three took to Instagram to reveal how grateful he was to his wife.
“Thank you for letting me experience life with you. Thank you for giving over your body so that we can embark on yet another life-changing journey together. Thank you for helping me to become a dad again,” Loyiso expressed.
Beaming with joy at the thought that they'd soon have an additional member in the family, Loyiso said he can't wait for the late night feedings and the joys a newborn brings.
“Soon we’ll be five, a number that symbolises God’s grace, kindness and favour to humankind. You are an embodiment of all these characteristics ... now let’s get ready. The real fun is about to begin.”
Jennifer took to Instagram earlier and shared her gratitude at being a mother again.
“Our miracle baby – that God blessed us with new life in the midst of devastation, where people around us are losing loved ones by the dozen, is not lost on me; I’m extremely grateful.
“Falling pregnant has never been easy for me, but that’s a story for another day.”
Jennifer began to detail the health complications she went through before she fell pregnant.
“I was diagnosed with adrenal fatigue, a vitamin D3 deficiency, internal inflammation, also around my heart, extreme hormone imbalances and high cortisol levels, just weeks before I fell pregnant naturally, so it’s an absolute miracle!
“More so at my ripe young age. I had embarked on a journey to balance all of those things out using natural based meds, lifestyle changes and celery juicing and voila! Before I knew it, we received our blessing amid considerable instability and financial uncertainty during the pandemic.”
She then revealed that their third child was due a week after the child they lost more than a year ago.
“This little person is due exactly a week after the little one we lost in December 2019, who was due a day after my birthday.
“This one is due a week after my birthday and given previous complications, I will have to have a C-section which means a week before and that is the EXACT date the other baby was due. If that’s not God’s plan of restoration, then I don’t know.”
