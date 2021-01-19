AKA on why he believes Fikile Mbalula is a good leader

Hip hop heavyweight AKA firmly believes transport minister Fikile Mbalula is a force to be reckoned with, calling him “one of the best leaders” SA has ever had.

The rapper shared his views on Twitter and he touched on the possibility of young Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine winning that country’s elections.

TimesLIVE reported Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the country’s election commission stated on Saturday. However, his rival Bobi denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject them.

The 76-year-old Yoweri has been in power since 1986 and is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. He dismissed the allegations of fraud in an evening address to the nation, saying last Thursday’s election may turn out to be the “most cheating-free” in Uganda’s history.

While Supa Mega wondered what could have happened if Bobi won, he also posed a question asking which African country would be the next domino to fall before saying: “Africa is shackled by old leaders with old ideas in countries filled with young people.”