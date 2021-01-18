Rami Chuene calls police to deal with 'abusive' neighbour

Rami implied that this wasn’t the first time the same or a similar incident had occurred, and said she was sick and tired of hearing the children's horrified cries.

She explained that she called the police and, as she waited, she came to the resolution that should the same happen again, she will make notes of things such as the time and how long the “beatings” go on for, so that she can give the information to the authorities.

“The police called to confirm that they’re on their way. The only thing I’m going to say to this man is: every time you beat your kids, I’m calling the police. Going forward, I will write the date, time and the duration of the beatings. Kgale ke mo tlogetše. Let’s fight, shem!”

The Isono actress then gave her followers an update on the matter, saying that the police eventually came. However, by the time they arrived, the alleged abuser and the woman in the household had left the house.

Rami said she suspected that the man may have heard her when she threatened to call the police and “conveniently” stepped out. The actress was glad to report that she wasn't the only neighbour who attested to the existence of abuse in the household when the police arrived. She added that the police said they would follow up on Monday.

“The police just left. Abuti Culprit had conveniently stepped out with wife. I know he heard me when I said I was calling the police. Few neighbours came through to say they know of his beatings. Police left a message/warning for him with our security and they’ll follow-up tomorrow.”