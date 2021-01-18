Pearl Thusi: 'They never use skin colour to discredit men when comparing them'
Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi has hit back at women being pitted against each other due to their skin colour.
Though Pearl isn't new to being vocal in the colourism debate, this week the star seems to have finally shared an opinion that doesn't have her catching heat.
It all started after a user in a now-deleted tweet asked the internet to choose their favourite actress, a list which included Emmy-nominated star Thuso Mbedu. However, Twitter didn't take too kindly to the list of comparisons.
Many criticised the list for pitting women against each other and colourism, with Thuso trending on Twitter because of her defenders.
Pearl weighed in on the matter. Taking to her TL, the media personality hit back at the list, saying that men aren't put under the scrutiny as women are when comparisons are made.
“They never use skin colour to discredit men when comparing them. This is so disrespectful. But let me shoot my movie in Thailand ... this is exhausting,” she wrote.
They never use skin colour to discredit men when comparing them. This is so disrespectful. But let me shoot my movie in Thailand... this is exhausting 🚶🏽♀️🚶🏽♀️🚶🏽♀️🚶🏽♀️🚶🏽♀️ https://t.co/lHNlLhYsvq— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 17, 2021
A follower pointed out that the list was rather about the talent/merit of the actress and not their skin tone.
However, Pearl still doesn't believe it's fair to be comparing women. The star stands firmly that there is no need to bring down other women to help Thuso shine.
“This is fair. And we’re proud of her, but to put other women down to lift her up is grossly disrespectful. Thuso stands out by her own merit without having to put people down that way,” tweeted Pearl.
This is fair. And we’re proud of her, but to put other women down to lift her up is grossly disrespectful. Thuso stands out by her own merit without having to put people down that way. https://t.co/xVq3lWVLZI— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 17, 2021
Though her usual critics were quick to reply, many praised the star for her wisdom on the matter.
