Comedian switches to a new ‘stage’ to entertain fans

Seya reviews books online and encourages people to read

PREMIUM

Faced with lockdown limitations and unable to tickle the funny bone of his fans on stage, former PE comedian Siya Seya has taken to YouTube to connect with his supporters and broaden his offering.



The comic now uses his YouTube channel, Siya Seya Vision, as a platform beyond comedy, sharing motivational videos and book reviews as well as breaking down some of his most popular jokes...

